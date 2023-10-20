Vaccines and the Forgotten History with Roman Bystrianyk

It wasn’t long ago when infections plagued the Western world. Smallpox, scarlet fever, measles, typhoid, diphtheria, whooping cough, and other diseases were once considered a tragic part of life. Starting in the mid-1800s, there was a steady drop in the deaths from all these infectious diseases, decreasing by the mid-1900s to very low levels. The elimination of these diseases is one of the most amazing, yet unsung, public health revolutions in history.

In this episode of Healthmade Radio, Dr. Michael Karlfeldt interviews Roman Bystrianyk, the author of “Dissolving Illusions: Disease, Vaccines, and the Forgotten History.”

In this episode, they trace the history of smallpox and the oldest organized, deliberate intervention in personal immunity in the name of prevention. Can the vaccine be given credit for the amazing reduction of mortality rate or could it be something else?

