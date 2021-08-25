Can the 2A STOP State Gun Control? | Robert Brown Interview | 2A For Today!

Constitutional Scholar Robert Brown joins our Host Zoe Warren to discuss whether, or not, the 2nd Amendment to the US Constitution protects citizens from state gun control laws.



Mr. Robert Brown is the media spokesman for the John Birch Society on Constitutional issues, with a particular focus on the Article V convention. However, he is best known for his lectures on the Constitution. He has produced six of his lectures as a DVD series known as, “The Constitution is the Solution”, which is gaining popularity nation-wide. This series includes such titles as “The Dangers of Democracy” and “Enumerated vs. Boundless Power.”



Back in March of 2021 a panel of federal appeals court judges on the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals “held that the Second Amendment does not guarantee an unfettered, general right to openly carry arms in public for individual self-defense.”



George Young tried several times to obtain a license to carry a loaded gun in public and was denied. His lawyer, Alan Beck, is asking the U.S. Supreme Court to review the case and says, “We are hopeful the Supreme Court will grant review in Mr. Young’s case”



The question is whether Hawaii’s restrictions on the open carrying of small, concealable arms in public are facially unconstitutional and if the 2nd Amendment protects Americans from state enacted gun control laws.