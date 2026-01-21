BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
🎵 The Diagnosis Deception
wolfburg
wolfburg
26 followers
0
50 views • 4 days ago

AI-Powered Knowledge Assistant https://brightanswers.ai/saved/big-pharmas-psychiatric-scam-how-the-system-pathologizes-normal-17689988.html

A minor-key folk-blues song built on a Dm–Bb–F–C progression, anchored by acoustic guitar, Dissonant violin swells enter and recede, adding neural tension, Syncopated, uneven phrasing shapes the groove, eschewing symmetry and reinforcing the track’s emotional edge

Verse 1: The Diagnosis Deception

They hand you a pill for every tear you cry,

Label your grief as a "disorder" lie.

From ADHD to bipolar despair,

They pathologize life—then bill you for care. [B-4]

The DSM’s just a profit scheme,

Big Pharma’s bible, a rigged regime.

Your brain’s not broken, it’s just alive,

But they’ll sedate you to keep you deprived. [A-12]

(Chorus)

Oh, they’re warring on souls, can’t you see?

Drugging the kids, killing the free.

SSRIs and benzos too,

Stealing your light for a shareholder’s view. [S-1]

The labels are shackles, the pills are chains,

But natural healing still remains.

So throw their scripts in the fires of truth,

Your mind’s not sick—it’s just uncaged youth. [B-3]
Verse 2: Chemical Lobotomy

They told young mothers their sons were "wild,"

Pushed Ritalin for the creative child.

Now suicide rates climb sky-high,

While Pfizer counts profits with blood on their tie. [A-1]

The studies were faked, the trials were rigged,

But the media stays tight-lipped and big.

While holistic docs lose their licenses,

For curing with herbs and commonsense. [S-3]

(Bridge: The Withdrawal Wars)

Try to quit? Oh, you’ll feel the pain,

Brain zaps, tremors, a soul drained sane.

They hooked you deep, now you’re their slave,

But detox with nutrients— be brave. [A-9]
Verse 3: The Resistance Rises

From McFillin’s truth to Thurman’s pen,

They’re breaking the chains of the Pharma den.

The FDA’s a corporate thug,

But we’ve got herbs, and we’ve got love. [B-7]

No more consent to their poison creed,

We’ll grow our food, we’ll plant the seed.

Of minds awake and bodies pure,

While their drug empire cracks insecure. [A-3]

(Outro: The Soul’s Anthem)

So sing it loud from coast to coast,

The human spirit’s what matters most.

No pill can own what God made free,

The soul’s last stand starts with me. [S-5]

Keywords
syncopatedanchored by acoustic guitardissonant violin swells enter and recedeadding neural tensionuneven phrasing shapes the grooveeschewing symmetry and reinforcing the emotional edge
