Steve Bannon - We Are in a Worse Financial Crisis than the Great Depression

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Steve Bannon of https://warroom.org/
joins The Alex Jones Show to break down the dire state of the collapsing global economy.
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[I put 1:22 of this video on my youtube channel, and they just deleted it]
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