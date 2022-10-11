Steve Bannon - We Are in a Worse Financial Crisis than the Great Depression

Steve Bannon of https://warroom.org/

joins The Alex Jones Show to break down the dire state of the collapsing global economy.

Get up to HALF-OFF our hottest products during the Infowars Super Sale today!

Save 40% on our NEW Diet Force to begin your natural weight loss journey today!

Get 50% OFF our flagship product DNA Force Plus now! Try it today and see why so many listeners have made it an essential part of their daily routine!

---------------

[I put 1:22 of this video on my youtube channel, and they just deleted it]

SUBSCRIBE

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC_jnlGm_4PlpJ9sQxFER4TQ/videos

