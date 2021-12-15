© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
ALEX JONES (3rd HOUR) Wednesday 12/15/21 • News, Calls, Reports & Analysis • Infowars
Follow
0
Share
Report
10 views • December 15, 2021
SaveINFOWARS.com - Save INFOWARS Legal Defense Fund
GLOBALIST-CONTROLLED WORLD LEADERS ANNOUNCE NEW LOCKDOWNS, FORCED INOCULATION PLANS SAYING NOTHING IS OFF THE TABLE!
Meanwhile, Dr. Peter McCullough reveals incredibly powerful data on how Covid-19 vaccines destroy your cardiovascular system, attack your immune system, and don’t even work!
Watch & share this VITAL edition of The Alex Jones Show for exclusive information globalists want kept hidden!
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/rongibsonchannel
https://www.banned.video/
The Alex Jones Show
GLOBALIST-CONTROLLED WORLD LEADERS ANNOUNCE NEW LOCKDOWNS, FORCED INOCULATION PLANS SAYING NOTHING IS OFF THE TABLE!
Meanwhile, Dr. Peter McCullough reveals incredibly powerful data on how Covid-19 vaccines destroy your cardiovascular system, attack your immune system, and don’t even work!
Watch & share this VITAL edition of The Alex Jones Show for exclusive information globalists want kept hidden!
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/rongibsonchannel
https://www.banned.video/
The Alex Jones Show
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.