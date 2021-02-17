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The Real Solution to 'Racist' Mass Shootings
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61 views • February 17, 2021
Our rulers are blaming the wrong people, misdiagnosing the problem, and demanding policies that will make things worse. Jared Taylor of American Renaissance explains what elites must do if they really want to stop the killing.
First posted to YouTube on August 6, 2019. American Renaissance was banned from YouTube on June 29, 2020.
Website: https://www.amren.com/
Gab: https://gab.ai/AmRenaissance
Telegram: https://t.me/amrenofficial
Podcast: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/PvE9Fgz40IbM/
Conference Speeches: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/oXJDii58nHYl/
First posted to YouTube on August 6, 2019. American Renaissance was banned from YouTube on June 29, 2020.
Website: https://www.amren.com/
Gab: https://gab.ai/AmRenaissance
Telegram: https://t.me/amrenofficial
Podcast: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/PvE9Fgz40IbM/
Conference Speeches: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/oXJDii58nHYl/
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