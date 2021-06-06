originally published sept 13, 2013 on boobtube

dr Meno's reflection of QUANTUM THEORY, Our Bodies As Sensing Instruments. Our Reality is Limited. What We Don't Know.This is a first take, unedited video lesson on how our bodies work. In relation to our minds.

This video covers such matters as:

Everyone has a photographic memory.



Defragment your head and thinking.

The three things to do to defragment your head and thinking. Diet, Exercise, And the most important.Meditation.



Marketing Myosis.



How our minds are recording on the same level as NSA spying on us.



Our bodies as a sensing instrument.



My innovative thinking from the seventies.



They say we only use 10% of our brains, because the 90% is storage,



How the birth of christ was assigned in December.



How fluorescent lights limits are light spectrum intake.



Theories on depression, anxiety, frustration. Why we experience it.



Plato says, "Know what you don't know. Then seek the truth." and " I would rather be a hungry sow than a satisfied PIG."



I put this in Science and Technology, because it is META physics.