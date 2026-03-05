Stoeln in Plain Sight - Part Two

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
A 31% rise in detected trafficking since 2019. A world where recruitment can start with a comment, where AI can fabricate leverage, where conflict erases records, where migration becomes a trap, where institutions can become funnels, where money moves faster than justice. And yet: the story is not that trafficking is inevitable. It’s that our systems are behind reality—and reality is moving.