TSA EXTENDS U.S. VAX MANDATE THROUGH CHRISTMAS from TheHighwire.com

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Video Source --> https://thehighwire.com/videos/tsa-extends-u-s-vax-mandate-through-christmas/
Chinese-style restrictions continue for the U.S., as Biden’s new proclamation allows TSA to require only fully vaccinated people to enter.
#TSA #CovidTravelRestrictions #VaccineMandates
POSTED: November 14, 2022