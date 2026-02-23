BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
HORROR: Chabad Lubavitch is a crime cult
Follower of Christ777
Follower of Christ777
689 followers
0
101 views • 2 days ago

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.

Credits to Smoke&Mirrors

From Wikipedia: Chabad Lubavitch is an Hasidic dynasty and global movement within Haredi Judaism. It is among the world's largest, most influential, and most publicly visible movement of Hasidic Judaism, known for its extensive network of institutions and active engagement with Jews of all affiliations worldwide, in contrast to the generally insular orientation of most Haredi groups.

Founded in 1775 by Rabbi Shneur Zalman of Liadi in Liozno in Russia. During the 20th century, Chabad's center shifted from Eastern Europe to the United States due to state-sanctioned antisemitism in the Soviet Union and the upheavals of World War II and the Holocaust.


Under the leadership of its seventh rebbeRabbi Menachem Mendel Schneerson, from 1951 to 1992, the movement underwent rapid expansion, establishing a worldwide system of synagogues, educational institutions, social-service organizations, and outreach centers, which provide outreach to unaffiliated Jews, religious services, education, cultural programming, and humanitarian assistance.

Keywords
fathergodholy spiritjesus christword of godjewsyeshuason of godyahabbaelohimimmanuelgodheadfather godalpha and omegaspirit of truthancient of dayschabad lubavitchfather of lightsthe almightyanother comforterfather of spiritsfaithful and true
