Highlights of Russian Military Operation in Ukraine on January 16

▪️Ukrainian units made another attempt to attack ground targets on the territory of the Crimean Peninsula using drones.

Russian air defences repelled two waves of attacks, destroying a total of ten aerial targets.

▪️The situation in the Kupyansk section remains relatively calm. The AFU are rotating units on the front line.

Artillery duels are underway, with the Ukrainian side actively using UAVs for reconnaissance and targeting.

▪️Russian motorized riflemen supported by tanks and artillery advance in the Balka Zhuravka area and towards Zarichne.

As a result of a successful assault in this section, Ukrainian paratroopers’ several forward strongholds got occupied.

▪️Wagner’s PMC assault units expand their control zone in the vicinity of Soledar: fighting is taking place on the outskirts of Blahodatne.

At the same time, Russian forces have established full control over the territory of the Silj railway station.

▪️South of Bakhmut, Wagner’s PMC units continue their assault on the fortified AFU positions in Klishchiivka.





Despite the difficult operational situation, the Ukrainian command is making every effort to hold the settlement.





▪️The Ukrainian army continues shelling Donetsk residential areas and nearby towns.





Industrial and commercial facilities were destroyed with HIMARSs: some people are wounded and there are those under the rubble.





▪️Heavy fighting continues in residential areas around the Donetsk Ring Road.





Russian units are pushing the enemy northward from their positions in Opytne and Vodyane, moving the front line away from the capital.