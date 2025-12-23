CTP (20251225 S3EDecSpecial6) Christmas 2025 Episode BTS/SP Video

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
CTP (S3EDecSpecial6) Christmas Faith, Movies, And Meaning
Exploring more of the fascinating intersection of Activism, Community Engagement, Faith / Religion, Human Nature, Politics, Social Issues, and beyond
We share a Christmas throwback with Pastor Jeff Jones and explore creative ways to point people to hope, from a Revelation walkthrough in the woods to the redemption at the heart of favorite holiday films. Faith, culture, and economics meet in a candid talk about trust, community, and giving.
• December schedule update with extra episode drops
• Origins of ChristiTutionalism and shared values
• Halloween leveraged for a Revelation walkthrough
• Thirteen stations, symbols, and inner “demons”
• The mark as a lens on control and convenience
• Chaos scenes, prophecy, and patient watchfulness
• Gospel focus over fear and practical preparation
• Die Hard as a Christmas story of redemption
• It’s a Wonderful Life (film) and local economics
• Banks, debt, and the health of free enterprise
• Service times at God’s Family Room (facebook.com/godsfamilyroom/) and livestreams
• Personal gratitude and a nudge toward charity
https://tinyurl.com/SubscribeToCTP
CTP Audios: https://tinyurl.com/CTPonBuzzsprout
CTP Videos: https://tinyurl.com/JLDonBITCHUTE
https://tinyurl.com/JLenardDetroitGear