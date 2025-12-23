BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

CTP (20251225 S3EDecSpecial6) Christmas 2025 Episode BTS/SP Video
JLenardDetroit
JLenardDetroit
10 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
2 views • 21 hours ago

CTP (S3EDecSpecial6) Christmas Faith, Movies, And Meaning

Exploring more of the fascinating intersection of Activism, Community Engagement, Faith / Religion, Human Nature, Politics, Social Issues, and beyond

We share a Christmas throwback with Pastor Jeff Jones and explore creative ways to point people to hope, from a Revelation walkthrough in the woods to the redemption at the heart of favorite holiday films. Faith, culture, and economics meet in a candid talk about trust, community, and giving.

• December schedule update with extra episode drops

• Origins of ChristiTutionalism and shared values

• Halloween leveraged for a Revelation walkthrough

• Thirteen stations, symbols, and inner “demons”

• The mark as a lens on control and convenience

• Chaos scenes, prophecy, and patient watchfulness

• Gospel focus over fear and practical preparation

• Die Hard as a Christmas story of redemption

• It’s a Wonderful Life (film) and local economics

• Banks, debt, and the health of free enterprise

• Service times at God’s Family Room (facebook.com/godsfamilyroom/) and livestreams

• Personal gratitude and a nudge toward charity

https://tinyurl.com/SubscribeToCTP

CTP Audios: https://tinyurl.com/CTPonBuzzsprout

CTP Videos: https://tinyurl.com/JLDonBITCHUTE

https://tinyurl.com/CTPgear

https://tinyurl.com/JLenardDetroitGear

https://tinyurl.com/BookPromotionViaFiverr

Keywords
politicsconstitutionpodcastchristianjlenarddetroitchristitutionalist
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Whistleblowers allege CPJ softened Gaza stance to appease donors, shelved evidence of targeted journalist killings

Whistleblowers allege CPJ softened Gaza stance to appease donors, shelved evidence of targeted journalist killings

Jacob Thomas
The trap is set: Israel&#8217;s push into Lebanon with new drone strikes risks a devastating ambush

The trap is set: Israel’s push into Lebanon with new drone strikes risks a devastating ambush

Lance D Johnson
Record U.S. arms sale to Taiwan escalates tensions; China warns of &#8220;military confrontation&#8221;

Record U.S. arms sale to Taiwan escalates tensions; China warns of “military confrontation”

Belle Carter
DOJ releases new batch of Epstein files amid intensifying legal and political firestorm

DOJ releases new batch of Epstein files amid intensifying legal and political firestorm

Jacob Thomas
Trump administration escalates denaturalization efforts, targeting immigrants with criminal convictions

Trump administration escalates denaturalization efforts, targeting immigrants with criminal convictions

Belle Carter
House passes MTG&#8217;s &#8220;Protect Children&#8217;s Innocence Act&#8221; banning gender-related interventions for minors

House passes MTG’s “Protect Children’s Innocence Act” banning gender-related interventions for minors

Kevin Hughes
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy