CTP (20251225 S3EDecSpecial6) Christmas 2025 Episode BTS/SP Video

CTP (S3EDecSpecial6) Christmas Faith, Movies, And Meaning

We share a Christmas throwback with Pastor Jeff Jones and explore creative ways to point people to hope, from a Revelation walkthrough in the woods to the redemption at the heart of favorite holiday films. Faith, culture, and economics meet in a candid talk about trust, community, and giving.

• December schedule update with extra episode drops

• Origins of ChristiTutionalism and shared values

• Halloween leveraged for a Revelation walkthrough

• Thirteen stations, symbols, and inner “demons”

• The mark as a lens on control and convenience

• Chaos scenes, prophecy, and patient watchfulness

• Gospel focus over fear and practical preparation

• Die Hard as a Christmas story of redemption

• It’s a Wonderful Life (film) and local economics

• Banks, debt, and the health of free enterprise

• Service times at God’s Family Room (facebook.com/godsfamilyroom/) and livestreams

• Personal gratitude and a nudge toward charity

