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Dr.SHIVA™ How The Swarm Is Killing You & Your Children Even Sooner
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294 views • July 19, 2023

Dr. Shiva


June 24, 2023


Volunteer & Donate at https://Shiva4President.com


Dr.SHIVA™: How The Swarm Is Killing You & Your Children Even Sooner


In this discussion, Dr.SHIVA Ayyadurai, MIT PhD, Inventor of Email, Scientist & Engineer, Candidate for U.S. President, reveals how the policies pushed by the Left & Right, the Obvious Establishment and the Not So Obvious Establishment, have affected your biology at the molecular level to shorten your lifespan and kill your children even sooner.


You are invited to attend an OPEN HOUSE with Dr.SHIVA this THURSDAY at 11 AM EST or 8 PM EST.


RSVP at: https://VASHIVA.com/ORIENTATION.


Dr.SHIVA is committed to health, education, and innovation.


Dr. SHIVA’s most recent innovation is the Truth Freedom Health® SYSTEM that is an educational, community, and technology platform that is enabling everyday people to become wiser and smarter – to think beyond Left & Right, “Pro-” and “Anti-” – by learning the SCIENCE OF SYSTEMS – to see events and things as they truly are to know the real problem to innovate the real solution.


To learn more about the Truth Freedom Health® System, visit: vashiva.com/join or TruthFreedomHealth.com and either contribute to this educational movement or become a Warrior-Scholar.


Find out more at TruthFreedomHealth.com.


Be the Light!


Dr.SHIVA


e: [email protected]

w: https://vashiva.com

w: https://TruthFreedomHealth.com

w: https://Shiva4President.com

Twitter: @va_shiva

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/va.shiva.ayy...

YouTube: / @drvashiva

Gab: https://gab.com/ShivaAyyadurai

Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/DrSHIVA

Telegram: https://t.me/vashiva

Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/OBgu...

Odysee: https://odysee.com/@drvashiva

Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/VASHIVA

TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@drvashiva


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ekYoJYfOwLU

Keywords
childrenkillingsystemsdr shivasoonerthe swarm
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