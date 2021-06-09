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Original title: CNN Caught Staging a Fake News Video!
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152 views • June 09, 2021
Uploaded several years ago (pre 2010). It purports to show Becky Anderson arranging police and Muslims into an act. Make of this what you will. Could mean anything though.
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