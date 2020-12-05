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MAGA Supporters Kick Off Bus Tour; Georgians Drive to 'Stop the Steal' | NTD
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97 views • December 05, 2020
0:00 MAGA Supporters Kick Off Bus Tour
A group of Trump supporters kicked off a bus tour in Florida on Sunday. Called “March for Trump”, the group plans to show their support for the president by traveling to 18 states, including battleground states like Georgia and Pennsylvania.
3:29 Georgians Drive to 'Stop the Steal'
Trump Supporters in Georgia drove their cars around the governor's neighborhood to protest the 2020 election. They're requesting for an audit and changes to the residency to vote policy in the state.
8:12 Trump Supporters Hold Rally in Michigan
Over a hundred Trump Supporters held a rally in Michigan to protest alleged voter fraud. The rally's attendees consisted of small business owners and former government officials.
A group of Trump supporters kicked off a bus tour in Florida on Sunday. Called “March for Trump”, the group plans to show their support for the president by traveling to 18 states, including battleground states like Georgia and Pennsylvania.
3:29 Georgians Drive to 'Stop the Steal'
Trump Supporters in Georgia drove their cars around the governor's neighborhood to protest the 2020 election. They're requesting for an audit and changes to the residency to vote policy in the state.
8:12 Trump Supporters Hold Rally in Michigan
Over a hundred Trump Supporters held a rally in Michigan to protest alleged voter fraud. The rally's attendees consisted of small business owners and former government officials.
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