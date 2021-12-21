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Winter Solstice Explained - Nature's Messages Revealed - Finding Balance of Light and Dark
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95 views • December 21, 2021
The winter solstice marks a shifting point in your life. Join me for an overview and insights into what shifts are currently underway, how these shifts will effect your day-to-day life, and overall what it all means for your days ahead...check it out and be sure to share your comments and feedback with me!
For more insights and support, visit bit.ly/holisticsupport
And for gifts and more that welcome in balance and healing, visit Holistic Restoration's online store at bit.ly/shopholistic
For more insights and support, visit bit.ly/holisticsupport
And for gifts and more that welcome in balance and healing, visit Holistic Restoration's online store at bit.ly/shopholistic
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