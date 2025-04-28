Report by Russian Defence Ministry on progress of special military operation as of 28 April 2025

🪖 The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation.

💥 The Sever Group of Forces engaged clusters of manpower and hardware of five mechanised brigades of the AFU and two territorial defence brigades close to Zapselye, Mogritsa, Yunakovka, Ugroyedy, Velikiy Prikol, and Miropolskoye (Sumy region).

▪️The AFU losses amounted to up to 220 troops, an armoured fighting vehicle, 16 motor vehicles, and six artillery guns. Two ammunition depots were destroyed.

🚩 The Zapad Group of Forces liberated Kamenka (Kharkov region).

🔥 Russian troops hit units of three mechanised brigades, an assault brigade of the AFU, and two territorial defence brigades close to Dvurechnaya, Moskovka, Senkovo, Kupyansk (Kharkov region), Novoye, Yampol, and Kirovsk (Donetsk People's Republic).

▪️ The AFU losses amounted to more than 240 troops, eight motor vehicles, and three field artillery guns including two manufactured by NATO states. One Kvertus electronic warfare station and six ammunition depots have been neutralised.

📍 Units of the Yug Group of Forces took more advantageous lines and positions. The Russian Armed Forces inflicted losses on manpower and hardware of three mechanised brigades, an airmobile brigade of the AFU, and two territorial defence brigades close to Chasov Yar, Petrovka, Serebryanka, Seversk, Ray-Aleksandrovka, Konstantinovka, Katerinovka, Dyleyevka, and Pleshcheyevka (Donetsk People's Republic).

▪️ The AFU losses amounted to up to 230 troops, two armoured fighting vehicles including a U.S.-made M113 armoured personnel carriers two pickup trucks, and a field artillery gun. Two ammunition depots were destroyed.

📍 Units of the Tsentr Group of Forces improved the tactical situation. Russian elements damaged units of two heavy mechanised brigades, three mechanised brigades, a jaeger brigade, an assault regiment of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, and two national guard brigades close to Mirolyubovka, Lysovka, Novaya Poltavka, Ulyanovka, Tarasovka, Bogdanovka, Uspenovka, and Udachnoye (DPR).

▪️ The enemy lost more than 375 troops, two armoured fighting vehicles, two motor vehicles, and an Israeli-made RADA radar.

↗️ Units of the Vostok Group of Forces continued advancing into the depth of enemy defence. The Russian troops inflicted losses on manpower and hardware of two jaeger brigades of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and two territorial defence brigades near Gulyaypole, Chervonoye (Zaporozhye region), and Novopol (Donetsk People's Republic).

▪️ The enemy's losses amounted to up to 170 troops, two armoured fighting vehicles, four motor vehicles, and three artillery guns.

💥 The Dnepr Group of Forces engaged two coastal defence brigades of the AFU and three territorial defence brigades near Kamenskoye (Zaporozhye region), Belozerka, Tokarevka, Nikolskoye, and Dneprovskoye (Kherson region).

▪️ The AFU lost up to 75 troops, three motor vehicles, a field artillery gun, and an electronic warfare station.

✈️ Operational-Tactical Aviation, attack unmanned aerial vehicles, and Missile Troops and Artillery of the Russian Groups of Forces have hit ammunition depots of the AFU as well as temporary deployment areas of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in 154 areas.

🎯 Russian air defence systems have downed three U.S.-made JDAM guided bombs and 234 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles.

📊 In total, since the beginning of the special military operation the enemy lost:

▫️ 661 aircraft,

▫️ 283 helicopters,

▫️ 54,179 unmanned aerial vehicles,

▫️ 605 anti-aircraft missile systems,

▫️ 23,071 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles,

▫️ 1,553 MLRS combat vehicles,

▫️ 24,224 field artillery guns and mortars,

▫️ 34,689 units of support military vehicles.

🔹 Russian Defence Ministry