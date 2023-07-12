Create New Account
If US supplies cluster munitions to Ukraine, Russia will be forced to use similar arms – Shoigu
The Prisoner
Published Yesterday

Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu has warned that, if Kiev deploys US-supplied cluster munitions against Russia’s forces, Moscow will have no choice but to use similar weapons against Ukraine.

Mirrored - RT

