CYRUS A. PARSA PART TWO: ALIEN ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE DANGERS TO HUMANITY

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CYRUS A. PARSA talks more about the global AI, superintelligence, the GREY ETS behind the Chinese Communist Party and their philosophy. How the AI is taking over the world via our devices, 5G and the higher influences on Planet Earth. He also talks about how humanity can turn this around..
ALSO SEE: VIDEO BY CYRUS: AI: PLAN TO INVADE HUMANITY
watch this overview of THE WORK OF CYRUS PARSA
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Hzg7Rw-mX4k
His website: https://theaiorganization.com/
Contact Cyrus: [email protected]
CAVEAT: This is not your average interview and I am not your average interviewer. I believe in having a CONVERSATION with a healthy give and take with my guests. If you prefer a more passive host please go else where. You have been warned!
KERRY CASSIDY
PROJECT CAMELOT
http://projectcamelot.tv