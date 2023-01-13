Create New Account
Proud Boys Defense Attorney: Great Shot...I'm Glad She [Ashli Babbitt] Died... She's A Dumb Ass'
"She's like a common criminal." - Dan Hull


Read the full story: https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2023/01/lead-defense-attorney-j6-defendant-joe-biggs-defends-killing-ashli-babbitt-great-shot-glad-died-white-trashes-kind-pieces-sht/


Full Audio: https://soundcloud.com/user-826992709/proud-boys-defense-attorney-says-he-is-glad-ashli-babbitt-died


