Highwire episode 302 - The CDC and FDA Will Never Do This Study

The CDC and FDA will never do a study comparing children who have never taken a childhood vaccine and those who have taken the child vaccines to compare the incidence of autism. They do not want to know.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.