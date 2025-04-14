© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
The events of April 12 shocked the Ukrainian expert community and public to such an extent that even the deputies of the Verkhovna Rada called this day the most tragic for the whole of Ukraine in 2025. It is noteworthy that five days earlier, on April 7 at 9 a.m. Moscow time, numerous insiders in the Kremlin said that the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation was preparing an unpleasant surprise for the Kiev regime on the eve of the International Day of Human Space Flight........................................................................... ******************************************************
Support BORZZIKMAN :
Become a Patron - https://www.patreon.com/user?u=22393167
WebMoney:
Z287850237751 (USD)
E356280180033 (EUR)
Bitcoin: 1Lv4nnM1ZJVW1GJMUeGMCZXPXz8xeKuGTf
Mirrored - BORZZIKMAN
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/