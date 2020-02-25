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Patria Palestina - Documentario
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8 views • February 25, 2020
Un documentario che illustra la lotta del popolo palestinese per uno stato libero, indipendente, sovrano sulla terra che da sempre è Palestina. I campi profughi nel Libano, le città e i villaggi palestinesi assediati ed aggrediti, gli insediamenti coloniali israeliani, i furti israeliani di terre, aque, proprietà, la repressione e l'insurrezione, il genocidio strisciante inflitto a un popolo che non accetta il nuovo ordine mondiale imperialista e sionista. Il contesto arabo. Le complicità e le contraddizioni euroamericane.
Per gentile concessione di Fulvio Grimaldi
Per gentile concessione di Fulvio Grimaldi
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