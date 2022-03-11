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Catchers of heavenly beauty / Ловцы небесной красоты
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12 views • March 11, 2022
"Catchers of heavenly beauty" / The history of the painting of the temple. Documentary film.
The jewel of church monumental painting from the Don village of Kochetovskaya through the eyes of artists and parishioners.
The birth of a unique style of Temple painting from the depth and picturesque of the XII century and clear harmony of Russian classicism.
Director and author: Vlad Volkov
Жемчужина церковной монументальной живописи в донской станице Кочетовской глазами художников и прихожан. Рождение уникального стиля росписи храма из глубины и образности церковной живописи XII века и ясной гармонии русского классицизма. Автор и режиссер – Владислав Волков
The history of the painting of the temple. Documentary film.
The jewel of church monumental painting from the Don village of Kochetovskaya through the eyes of artists and parishioners. The birth of a unique style of Temple painting from the depth and picturesque of the XII century and clear harmony of Russian classicism.
Director and author: Vlad Volkov
The jewel of church monumental painting from the Don village of Kochetovskaya through the eyes of artists and parishioners.
The birth of a unique style of Temple painting from the depth and picturesque of the XII century and clear harmony of Russian classicism.
Director and author: Vlad Volkov
Жемчужина церковной монументальной живописи в донской станице Кочетовской глазами художников и прихожан. Рождение уникального стиля росписи храма из глубины и образности церковной живописи XII века и ясной гармонии русского классицизма. Автор и режиссер – Владислав Волков
The history of the painting of the temple. Documentary film.
The jewel of church monumental painting from the Don village of Kochetovskaya through the eyes of artists and parishioners. The birth of a unique style of Temple painting from the depth and picturesque of the XII century and clear harmony of Russian classicism.
Director and author: Vlad Volkov
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