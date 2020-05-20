18: David Icke / London Real - The Plan to Erase Human Interaction

#18 (of 21): David Icke / London Real - The Plan to Erase Human Interaction



ROSE / ICKE III

THE LIVESTREAM: MAY 3, 2020



The Broadcast They Don’t Want You To See… The Ideas They Don’t Want You To Hear…



On May 3, 2020 at 5pm UK time, David Icke was LIVE on the DIGITAL FREEDOM PLATFORM for the largest LIVESTREAM of a conversation in human history. This single broadcast could change the course of humanity.



If we get the information now, we can act on it, we can change course.



If We Are Silenced, It Could Be The End of Humanity As We Know It.



WE NEED YOU!



As a member of the London Real Army you can make a difference by sharing this link and sharing this video.



Be Brave. Stand Up. Fight For Your Freedom.



What Will You Tell Your Grandchildren You Did During The Removal Of Civil Rights During The Great Pandemic?



Did You Stay At Home And Did What You Were Told? Or Did You Fight For Your Freedom Of Speech?



Join Us And Let’s Change The World.



WE WILL NOT BE CENSORED.

WE WILL NOT BE SILENCED.

WE WILL NOT BE STOPPED.



JOIN THE RESISTANCE.

JOIN LONDON REAL.