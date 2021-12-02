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Evil Fauci Tortured & Killed Children, Deadly Omicron Is A Dud & Vitamin D Is The Key
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165 views • December 02, 2021
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Sources used in video:
Killer Fauci tortured and killed children - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/12/exclusive-forgotten-monument-dead-orphans-faucis-torturous-deadly-aids-testing-located-new-york-state-heart-breaking-photos/
Everything the left touches turns to shit - https://www.dailysignal.com/2021/11/30/a-brief-guide-to-leftist-destruction/?
No more mandates, they must go through congress - https://townhall.com/tipsheet/mattvespa/2021/11/30/biden-slapped-down-again-judge-blocks-covid-vaccine-mandate-for-health-care-work-n2599874
Huge vaccine ruling in Florida - https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/judge-allen-winsor-pfizer-eua-comirnaty-vaccines-interchangeable/
Here we go, first case of Omicron in the US, of course it's Commiefornia - https://news.yahoo.com/first-confirmed-case-of-omicron-in-the-us-185518322.html
The deadly Omicron is a dud - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/11/revealed-fully-vaccinated-patients-show-mild-symptoms-omicron-infection-botswana-non-vaccinated-show-no-symptoms/
NBC nut wants the military to force vaxx you - https://theconservativetreehouse.com/blog/2021/11/30/cnbc-pundit-calls-unvaxxed-people-psychotic-demands-u-s-military-hunt-them-down-force-vaccine-or-force-quarantine/
German doctor dead after exposing nano-razor blades in vaxx - https://tapnewswire.com/2021/11/razor-blades-in-vaccines-killing-athletes/
400 studies on the failures of govt covid policies - https://brownstone.org/articles/more-than-400-studies-on-the-failure-of-compulsory-covid-interventions/
A carpenter knows more about health than the 'experts' - https://www.theblaze.com/op-ed/horowitz-studies-show-an-aggressive-vitamin-d-campaign-could-have-prevented-nearly-all-covid-deaths
Here is the vitamin D I use - https://shop.drberg.com/d3-k2-vitamin-regular
Why are the blue state democrats so anti-science - https://www.cnbc.com/2021/11/29/nyc-reinstitutes-covid-mask-advisory-at-all-times-indoors-regardless-of-vaccination-status.html
This trial is a joke, these are powerful people - https://trendingpolitics.com/jeffrey-epsteins-pilot-just-testified-in-ghislaine-maxwell-trial-this-is-what-he-said-about-trump-clinton-spacey-knab/
This should end the stupid Smollett trial right now - https://twitter.com/guypbenson/status/1465720336192835589
WEF outlines the plan for your future - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/11/insane-world-economic-forums-predictions-2030-include-no-property-ownership-us-weak-no-one-owns-anything/
How to counter the WEF - https://twitter.com/PeterSweden7/status/1465662667499184132
What a shame, they're getting death threats - https://thecovidworld.com/wef-open-forum-in-davos-called-off-following-death-threats/
Look at this pandering POS rino - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/two-faced-nancy-mace/
The rats are fleeing the ship - https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2021/11/29/18-democrats-will-abandon-the-house-more-than-triple-gop-needs-to-win-back-majority/
Fauci declares himself the pope of science - https://babylonbee.com/news/fauci-dons-funny-hat-declares-himself-to-be-pope-of-science
Steve Inman - https://twitter.com/SteveInmanUIC/status/1465913068630659073
Nobody Likes You #FJB Song Official Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fTn_0QMFC8o
FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education is not an infringement of copyright.
The Aimless News is "one man's opinion". Anything that is said on the report is either opinion, criticism, information or commentary, If making any type of investment or legal decision it would be wise to contact or consult a professional before making that decision.
Use the information found in these videos as a starting point for conducting your own research and conduct your own due diligence before making any significant investing decisions.
These are affiliate links, if you purchase a product through my link I will make a commission at no extra cost to you. Thanks for supporting us.
Support Aimless News With A Donation - https://aimlessnews.com/Donate
Sources used in video:
Killer Fauci tortured and killed children - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/12/exclusive-forgotten-monument-dead-orphans-faucis-torturous-deadly-aids-testing-located-new-york-state-heart-breaking-photos/
Everything the left touches turns to shit - https://www.dailysignal.com/2021/11/30/a-brief-guide-to-leftist-destruction/?
No more mandates, they must go through congress - https://townhall.com/tipsheet/mattvespa/2021/11/30/biden-slapped-down-again-judge-blocks-covid-vaccine-mandate-for-health-care-work-n2599874
Huge vaccine ruling in Florida - https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/judge-allen-winsor-pfizer-eua-comirnaty-vaccines-interchangeable/
Here we go, first case of Omicron in the US, of course it's Commiefornia - https://news.yahoo.com/first-confirmed-case-of-omicron-in-the-us-185518322.html
The deadly Omicron is a dud - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/11/revealed-fully-vaccinated-patients-show-mild-symptoms-omicron-infection-botswana-non-vaccinated-show-no-symptoms/
NBC nut wants the military to force vaxx you - https://theconservativetreehouse.com/blog/2021/11/30/cnbc-pundit-calls-unvaxxed-people-psychotic-demands-u-s-military-hunt-them-down-force-vaccine-or-force-quarantine/
German doctor dead after exposing nano-razor blades in vaxx - https://tapnewswire.com/2021/11/razor-blades-in-vaccines-killing-athletes/
400 studies on the failures of govt covid policies - https://brownstone.org/articles/more-than-400-studies-on-the-failure-of-compulsory-covid-interventions/
A carpenter knows more about health than the 'experts' - https://www.theblaze.com/op-ed/horowitz-studies-show-an-aggressive-vitamin-d-campaign-could-have-prevented-nearly-all-covid-deaths
Here is the vitamin D I use - https://shop.drberg.com/d3-k2-vitamin-regular
Why are the blue state democrats so anti-science - https://www.cnbc.com/2021/11/29/nyc-reinstitutes-covid-mask-advisory-at-all-times-indoors-regardless-of-vaccination-status.html
This trial is a joke, these are powerful people - https://trendingpolitics.com/jeffrey-epsteins-pilot-just-testified-in-ghislaine-maxwell-trial-this-is-what-he-said-about-trump-clinton-spacey-knab/
This should end the stupid Smollett trial right now - https://twitter.com/guypbenson/status/1465720336192835589
WEF outlines the plan for your future - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/11/insane-world-economic-forums-predictions-2030-include-no-property-ownership-us-weak-no-one-owns-anything/
How to counter the WEF - https://twitter.com/PeterSweden7/status/1465662667499184132
What a shame, they're getting death threats - https://thecovidworld.com/wef-open-forum-in-davos-called-off-following-death-threats/
Look at this pandering POS rino - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/two-faced-nancy-mace/
The rats are fleeing the ship - https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2021/11/29/18-democrats-will-abandon-the-house-more-than-triple-gop-needs-to-win-back-majority/
Fauci declares himself the pope of science - https://babylonbee.com/news/fauci-dons-funny-hat-declares-himself-to-be-pope-of-science
Steve Inman - https://twitter.com/SteveInmanUIC/status/1465913068630659073
Nobody Likes You #FJB Song Official Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fTn_0QMFC8o
FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education is not an infringement of copyright.
The Aimless News is "one man's opinion". Anything that is said on the report is either opinion, criticism, information or commentary, If making any type of investment or legal decision it would be wise to contact or consult a professional before making that decision.
Use the information found in these videos as a starting point for conducting your own research and conduct your own due diligence before making any significant investing decisions.
These are affiliate links, if you purchase a product through my link I will make a commission at no extra cost to you. Thanks for supporting us.
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