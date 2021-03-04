© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Biden blows off reporter when asked about immigration numbers | REACTION
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
130 views • March 04, 2021
IMMIGRATION CRISIS: When Joe Biden was asked by a reporter about statistics and intel on the influx of immigrants across the southern border, the president responded saying he had learned "a lot." - Newsmax TV's Rob Schmitt, Michelle Malkin and Art Del Cueto, VP of the National Border Patrol Council react. - via Rob Schmitt Tonight, weeknights at 10PM ET on Newsmax TV
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.