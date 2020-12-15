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AG Bill Barr RESIGNS as Arizona Poised to DECERTIFY Election!!!.
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296 views • December 15, 2020
AG Bill Barr RESIGNS as Arizona Poised to DECERTIFY Election!!!.
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★★★ A NEW CONSERVATIVE AGE IS RISING ★★★
Attorney General Bill Barr RESIGNS as Arizona is Poised to DECERTIFY their Election results! In this video, we’re going to take a look at the fall of Bill Barr, how patriots in Arizona are stepping up and issuing subpoenas to examining Dominion Voting machines, and how the seating of Republican electors is a move that predicts Arizona’s election will indeed be decertified; you are NOT going to want to miss this!
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✅ANNOUNCING our TURLEY TALKERS NEW YEARS VIRTUAL CONFERENCE! Register for Saturday, January 9th, 2021 today and get our EARLY BIRD DISCOUNT SPECIAL (expires THIS Friday!): https://conferences.turleytalks.com/n...
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►Turley Talks is brought to you in part by "THE LAST MARINE" book series! Author T.S. Ransdell weaves a tale filled with military action, dystopian themes, and political intrigue. Discover for yourself what many readers describe as “frighteningly prophetic.” Grab your copy of THE LAST MARINE: Book One today at... https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B07...
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❤ WELCOME, EVERYONE!!! ❤
It's WONDERFUL to have you HERE! I post two videos a day analyzing current events in light of conservative trends so you can live in the present in light of even better things to come!
⚑ SHARE AND SUBSCRIBE TO MY CHANNEL ⚑ https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCCsi...
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►Make sure to LIKE my Facebook Page and get lots of articles on conservative trends: https://www.facebook.com/turleytalks
————————————————————————
★★★ A NEW CONSERVATIVE AGE IS RISING ★★★
Attorney General Bill Barr RESIGNS as Arizona is Poised to DECERTIFY their Election results! In this video, we’re going to take a look at the fall of Bill Barr, how patriots in Arizona are stepping up and issuing subpoenas to examining Dominion Voting machines, and how the seating of Republican electors is a move that predicts Arizona’s election will indeed be decertified; you are NOT going to want to miss this!
————————————————————————
✅ANNOUNCING our TURLEY TALKERS NEW YEARS VIRTUAL CONFERENCE! Register for Saturday, January 9th, 2021 today and get our EARLY BIRD DISCOUNT SPECIAL (expires THIS Friday!): https://conferences.turleytalks.com/n...
————————————————————————
►Turley Talks is brought to you in part by "THE LAST MARINE" book series! Author T.S. Ransdell weaves a tale filled with military action, dystopian themes, and political intrigue. Discover for yourself what many readers describe as “frighteningly prophetic.” Grab your copy of THE LAST MARINE: Book One today at... https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B07...
————————————————————————
❤ WELCOME, EVERYONE!!! ❤
It's WONDERFUL to have you HERE! I post two videos a day analyzing current events in light of conservative trends so you can live in the present in light of even better things to come!
⚑ SHARE AND SUBSCRIBE TO MY CHANNEL ⚑ https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCCsi...
————————————————————————
►FIGHT BACK AGAINST BIG TECH CENSORSHIP by JOINING our Insiders Membership here: https://insidersclub.turleytalks.com/... Get your first 2 weeks FREE!!!
►LIMITED TIME OFFER: Download your own ‘Fake News Antidote’ Ebook for FREE here: https://antidote.turleytalks.com/free...
►Help us REACH #1 with our NEW PODCAST PROGRAM! Download your podcasts here https://www.turleytalks.com/en/podcas...
►BECOME A TURLEY TALKS INSIDERS CLUB MEMBER: https://insidersclub.turleytalks.com/...
✉ LET'S KEEP IN TOUCH! ✉ Make sure to sign-up for our ✉ TURLEY TALKS Email NEWSLETTER ✉ here: https://www.turleytalks.com/subscribe
►JOIN ME on our NEW PARLER PLATFORM: https://parler.com/profile/DrSteveTur...
►Make sure to LIKE my Facebook Page and get lots of articles on conservative trends: https://www.facebook.com/turleytalks
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