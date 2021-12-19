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ILLEGAL ALIENS ROOFING APART BLDG AT 25TH ST AND GLENROSA PHOENIX AZ
CALAZ INFOWARRIOR
CALAZ INFOWARRIOR
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101 views • December 19, 2021
While chinese ccp puppet Biden is mandating poison jabs for Americans, the disease ridden(TB, Ebola, Malaria, Covid, leprosy etc.) illegal aliens swarming our cities are not required to take the poison and they don't work with "gringos" that don't speak spanish.

Had enough yet or will you wait until the Pedros rape your kids ,kill you drunk driving or force the death jab on you when they get jobs at Camp FEMA?!!?
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corruptionarizonaapartments
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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