© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
ILLEGAL ALIENS ROOFING APART BLDG AT 25TH ST AND GLENROSA PHOENIX AZ
Follow
0
Share
Report
101 views • December 19, 2021
While chinese ccp puppet Biden is mandating poison jabs for Americans, the disease ridden(TB, Ebola, Malaria, Covid, leprosy etc.) illegal aliens swarming our cities are not required to take the poison and they don't work with "gringos" that don't speak spanish.
Had enough yet or will you wait until the Pedros rape your kids ,kill you drunk driving or force the death jab on you when they get jobs at Camp FEMA?!!?
Had enough yet or will you wait until the Pedros rape your kids ,kill you drunk driving or force the death jab on you when they get jobs at Camp FEMA?!!?
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.