STREET MARSHALLS LONDON SOHO

So last night the street marshalls rolled out onto the streets of London - Soho too busy body stick there noses into private business and affairs they have nothing to do with really what sort of individual would apply for a position like this and I do not want to hear oh they are just trying to make a living" NO " get out !!! bullied at school busy bodies need to apply only this is going to be the picture up and down the UK now sadly the only response to these clowns should f........and off thoughts, please.?# DO NOT BELIEVE WHAT I POST RESEARCH IT ##uklockdown#streetmarshallslondon#coronavirusShared from and subscribe to:THEWATCHINGOBSERVER76