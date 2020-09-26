© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
STREET MARSHALLS LONDON SOHO
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
115 views • September 26, 2020
So last night the street marshalls rolled out onto the streets of London - Soho too busy body stick there noses into private business and affairs they have nothing to do with really what sort of individual would apply for a position like this and I do not want to hear oh they are just trying to make a living
" NO " get out !!! bullied at school busy bodies need to apply only this is going to be the picture up and down the UK now sadly the only response to these clowns should f........and off thoughts, please.?
# DO NOT BELIEVE WHAT I POST RESEARCH IT #
#uklockdown#streetmarshallslondon#coronavirus
Shared from and subscribe to:
THEWATCHINGOBSERVER76
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCdp6aTwZsNAibghi4-jJ5aw
" NO " get out !!! bullied at school busy bodies need to apply only this is going to be the picture up and down the UK now sadly the only response to these clowns should f........and off thoughts, please.?
# DO NOT BELIEVE WHAT I POST RESEARCH IT #
#uklockdown#streetmarshallslondon#coronavirus
Shared from and subscribe to:
THEWATCHINGOBSERVER76
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCdp6aTwZsNAibghi4-jJ5aw
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.