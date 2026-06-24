🚨🎤 Tucker Carlson is done with the Republican Party: 'They serve Israel, not America'



The longtime conservative commentator says he will no longer support the GOP, accusing it of putting a foreign country's interests above its own citizens.



"They are making decisions on the basis of what's best for Israel, what's best for our donors... that's unacceptable, that's treasonous, it's immoral, it can't continue," he said.



Carlson supported Trump in 2024 but later apologized, saying the Iran war revealed he had "misled people."



Carlson's 35 years of loyalty were lost to a foreign flag — and he says more will follow.

