PUSHING BACK ON THE PLAN TO DESTROY AMERICA - PART 1

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Sarah Westall - Business Game Changers Radio
Sheriff Mack, Dr. Joe Nieusma, Christopher James, and Terry McDonald join the forum to discuss specific ways we can take back our rights. Each guest represents a different area that is under attack by the globalists and marxists that want the United States and Western countries to fall. It's been a coordinated attack on our rights and it's time to fight back.
You can get Dr. Kalcker's recent study from Dr. Joe by emailing at [email protected]
Donate to Sheriff Mack's organization and help educate Sheriffs all over the United States to protect our rights @ https://CSPOA.org
Learn more about Christopher James and your God given rights @ https://awarriorcalls.com/
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MUSIC CREDITS: "Emotional Epic Trailer by Valentina Gribanova" - licensed for broad internet media use, including video and audio
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Disclaimer: "As a journalist, I report what significant newsmakers are claiming. I do not have the resources or time to fully investigate all claims. Stories and people interviewed are selected based on relevance, listener requests, and by suggestions of those I highly respect. It is the responsibility of each viewer to evaluate the facts presented and then research each story further.