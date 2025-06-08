The Used’s Joey Bradford - GEAR MASTERS Ep. 576

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
On this episode of DTB’s “Gear Masters”, Joey Bradford, guitarist of the rock band, The Used, shows off the gear that he uses onstage, while on the band's "25 Year Anniversary Tour." The Used is currently supporting their newest album, MEDZ.
PLAY THE SAME GEAR:
Ernie Ball Music Man Stingray Electric Guitar (Grey in Drop A#) - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/K099Q9
Ernie Ball Music Man Stingray Electric Guitar(Cream in Drop B) - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/K099Q9
Ernie Ball Music Man Stingray Electric Guitar(All-Black in Drop C) - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/K099Q9
Ernie Ball Music Man Stingray Electric Guitar(All-White) - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/K099Q9
Ernie Ball Music Man Sabre (Drop D) - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/mObbQ1
Gibson Custom Shop Explorer Electric Guitar (Black & Gold) - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/qzNNPL
Fender Jazzmaster Electric Guitar (White w/ black pickguard & P90 pickups) - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/Dy114d
Taylor Grand Pacific Acoustic Guitar - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/9LQQK3
Ibanez Acoustic-Electric Guitar - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/POkk5Q
Ernie Ball Skinny Top Heavy Bottom Strings (10–52) - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/55LL4N
Ernie Ball Strings (10–48 on Sabre) - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/kObbxd
Ernie Ball Aluminum Bronze Acoustic Strings (10–50) - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/aO66EM
Evertune Bridges - https://tidd.ly/40b2xwW
Guitar Side Dots by Beards Riffs and Gear + ChromaLabel - https://www.chromalabel.com/products/guitar-side-dots-fret-and-neck-markers-exclusively-from-beards-riffs-and-gear-chromalabel
Line 6 Helix Rack Guitar Multi-effects Rack Processor - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/gONN39
Universal Audio OX Stomp - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/WyKK1X
Seymour Duncan PowerStage 200 - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/nXbb7X
Bad Cat Cabinets w/ Celestion Vintage 30s - https://badcatamps.com/cabs/
Digitech Whammy Pedal - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/RGaakb
Ernie Ball VP Jr. Volume Pedal - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/dOZZmk
TC Electronic PolyTune Pedal - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/YRooJj
VIDEO INFO:
Film Date - April 26, 2025
Location - House of Blues in Chicago, IL
VIDEO SUMMARY:
00:00 Introduction
00:44 Electric Guitars
11:48 Acoustic Guitars
14:40 Rig & Pedalboard
ABOUT DIGITAL TOUR BUS:
Digital Tour Bus is your backstage pass to your favorite touring artists! With daily video releases, we cover all genres, and have had the pleasure of featuring the likes of Matchbox Twenty, Twenty One Pilots, Megadeth, Papa Roach, and thousands of others, over the past 15 years. "Bus Invaders" takes you inside an artist's home on the road, "Cooking at 65mph" showcases the culinary skills of artists on tour, and "Gear Masters" unveils the equipment musicians use on stage.
