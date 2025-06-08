The Used’s Joey Bradford - GEAR MASTERS Ep. 576

Become a member (it's FREE) at https://digtb.us/signup

On this episode of DTB’s “Gear Masters”, Joey Bradford, guitarist of the rock band, The Used, shows off the gear that he uses onstage, while on the band's "25 Year Anniversary Tour." The Used is currently supporting their newest album, MEDZ.





PLAY THE SAME GEAR:

Ernie Ball Music Man Stingray Electric Guitar (Grey in Drop A#) - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/K099Q9

Ernie Ball Music Man Stingray Electric Guitar(Cream in Drop B) - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/K099Q9

Ernie Ball Music Man Stingray Electric Guitar(All-Black in Drop C) - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/K099Q9

Ernie Ball Music Man Stingray Electric Guitar(All-White) - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/K099Q9

Ernie Ball Music Man Sabre (Drop D) - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/mObbQ1

Gibson Custom Shop Explorer Electric Guitar (Black & Gold) - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/qzNNPL

Fender Jazzmaster Electric Guitar (White w/ black pickguard & P90 pickups) - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/Dy114d

Taylor Grand Pacific Acoustic Guitar - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/9LQQK3

Ibanez Acoustic-Electric Guitar - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/POkk5Q

Ernie Ball Skinny Top Heavy Bottom Strings (10–52) - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/55LL4N

Ernie Ball Strings (10–48 on Sabre) - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/kObbxd

Ernie Ball Aluminum Bronze Acoustic Strings (10–50) - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/aO66EM

Evertune Bridges - https://tidd.ly/40b2xwW

Guitar Side Dots by Beards Riffs and Gear + ChromaLabel - https://www.chromalabel.com/products/guitar-side-dots-fret-and-neck-markers-exclusively-from-beards-riffs-and-gear-chromalabel

Line 6 Helix Rack Guitar Multi-effects Rack Processor - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/gONN39

Universal Audio OX Stomp - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/WyKK1X

Seymour Duncan PowerStage 200 - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/nXbb7X

Bad Cat Cabinets w/ Celestion Vintage 30s - https://badcatamps.com/cabs/

Digitech Whammy Pedal - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/RGaakb

Ernie Ball VP Jr. Volume Pedal - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/dOZZmk

TC Electronic PolyTune Pedal - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/YRooJj





VIDEO INFO:

Film Date - April 26, 2025

Location - House of Blues in Chicago, IL





VIDEO SUMMARY:

00:00 Introduction

00:44 Electric Guitars

11:48 Acoustic Guitars

14:40 Rig & Pedalboard





ABOUT DIGITAL TOUR BUS:

Digital Tour Bus is your backstage pass to your favorite touring artists! With daily video releases, we cover all genres, and have had the pleasure of featuring the likes of Matchbox Twenty, Twenty One Pilots, Megadeth, Papa Roach, and thousands of others, over the past 15 years. "Bus Invaders" takes you inside an artist's home on the road, "Cooking at 65mph" showcases the culinary skills of artists on tour, and "Gear Masters" unveils the equipment musicians use on stage.





