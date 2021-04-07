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The Apostate Report W/ Trey Harris #2 - Carolina Crazies!!
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In this report we will focus on articles and corroborating soundbites of Pastors and Leaders in the North Carolina Southern Baptist Denomination: Danny Akin, JD Greear, and Megachurch pastor Steven Furtick articles linked below:
Music by: Audionautix.com
LINKS:
AKIN (SEBTS President):
https://protestia.com/2021/03/22/sebts-prez-danny-akin-urges-white-evangelicals-to-give-up-power-and-leadership-roles-except-for-him/
GREEAR (SBC President):
https://www.christianpost.com/news/jd-greear-urges-pastors-not-to-call-vp-kamala-harris-jezebel.html
https://evangelicaldarkweb.org/2021/02/07/where-does-jd-greear-get-the-notion-jezebel-is-a-racial-slur/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5Br1azZMzeQ
FURTICK:
https://reformationcharlotte.org/2019/07/11/steven-furtick-says-without-us-god-is-not-real-just-a-concept-an-abstract-theory/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LzOiK6_elwQ
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pr9Bmp9yv0A
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Music by: Audionautix.com
LINKS:
AKIN (SEBTS President):
https://protestia.com/2021/03/22/sebts-prez-danny-akin-urges-white-evangelicals-to-give-up-power-and-leadership-roles-except-for-him/
GREEAR (SBC President):
https://www.christianpost.com/news/jd-greear-urges-pastors-not-to-call-vp-kamala-harris-jezebel.html
https://evangelicaldarkweb.org/2021/02/07/where-does-jd-greear-get-the-notion-jezebel-is-a-racial-slur/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5Br1azZMzeQ
FURTICK:
https://reformationcharlotte.org/2019/07/11/steven-furtick-says-without-us-god-is-not-real-just-a-concept-an-abstract-theory/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LzOiK6_elwQ
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pr9Bmp9yv0A
***PLEASE FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA***
BRIGHTEON SOCIAL: https://brighteon.social/@CCR
MeWe: Course Correction Radio
Gab Social: @Course_Correction_Radio
Parler: @CourseCorrectionRadio
For those still on the Big Tech Platforms we are there for the time being as well.
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