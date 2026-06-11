The FEAR of God is ALL Wisdom. Against evil is good /&against death is life: so is the ungodly against such as fear God. The unfayned desire of reformation is wisdoms beginning.

All flesh will resort unto their like & every man will keep company with such as he is himself.

A book to study: The importance of Small things. Written by John Hersey at 1831.

https://archive.org/details/importanceofsmal00hers





Waiting for The Redemption

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OBWeddBN9SA

Rare movie The Gospel of Saint Luke

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=i_lKfPvws_k

https://www.faithofgod.net/TyNT/Prologue.htm#quarto



Movie Never Ashamed

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wlfsdinBTkg

MAN ESCAPES HOSPITAL "COVID" MURDER ATTEMPT

https://www.bitchute.com/video/sjOFxn7OzQbr/