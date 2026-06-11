The FEAR of God is ALL Wisdom. Against evil is good /&against death is life: so is the ungodly against such as fear God. The unfayned desire of reformation is wisdoms beginning.

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All flesh will resort unto their like & every man will keep company with such as he is himself.
A book to study: The importance of Small things. Written by John Hersey at 1831.
https://archive.org/details/importanceofsmal00hers
Waiting for The Redemption
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OBWeddBN9SA
Rare movie The Gospel of Saint Luke
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=i_lKfPvws_k
https://www.faithofgod.net/TyNT/Prologue.htm#quarto
Movie Never Ashamed
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wlfsdinBTkg
MAN ESCAPES HOSPITAL "COVID" MURDER ATTEMPT
https://www.bitchute.com/video/sjOFxn7OzQbr/