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TASA - July 19, 2021 - 15) Preparing the Infrastructure for our Lawful Banks - Justice Anna Von Reitz
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11 views • July 26, 2021
We are consolidating all the information of this week summit meeting. We will be importing assets into American State National and Global Family Bank. In the next few weeks, will be getting started the paperwork like buying computers, preparing the infrastructure for the American States National and Global Family Bank. One of the assets is a court case open since 1920. For more: https://theamericanstatesassembly.net/
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