"When you make up diseases like COVID, or Long Haul COVID, or Chronic Fatigue Syndrome or Lyme Disease, now everybody's mad at me. Oh, you said there's no such thing as Lyme Disease. And the answer, there's not! It was it is always HIV AIDS caused by the GP 120 injected.
Okay, you just injected GP 120, the HIV glyco protein, the surface unit, the spiked unit and the transmembrane protein, which I think I said first....
ooooh 1991 99 2004 2008 2016… And you just kept calling it Chronic Lyme Disease, when there's no such thing.
You treated these people with horrific antibiotic protocols, you destroyed their gut microbiome destroyed their health. You put mask on them and cause cancer because they couldn't breathe oxygen and put out the fire. Oh, that's science..."
Dr Judy Mikovits, PhD - 08/07/2023
Full episode: https://rumble.com/v38a03m-dr.-judy-mikovits-science-isnt-about-truth-its-about-power.-.html
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.