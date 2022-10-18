Create New Account
New Age and Yoga are Rebranded Witchcraft Warns Well-Known Singer-Songwriter Tailah Scroggins
Published a month ago


Saved by Jesus out of the grasp of the satanic New Age movement, talented recording artist Tailah Scroggins is gaining world-wide attention with her warnings regarding the occult. She understandably calls New Age “rebranded witchcraft” that is making even her naysayers take notice. An excellent role model for teens, Tailah uses her social media platform on TikTok to draw attention to the demonic underpinnings of popular New Age practices like yoga. Not even so-called “Christian” yoga is safe, she cautions. The history of yoga is steeped in the worship of Hindu deities and divination. Many people are attracted to the power of the occult because they are not witnessing the power of God in American churches. Base your identity on a Biblical, never-shifting definition, not worldly propaganda.



TAKEAWAYS

 

Items like tarot cards and crystals are associated with witchcraft and occult practices that Jesus warned us about in scripture


Christians should not partake in any aspect of the demonic, pagan religious celebration of Halloween


Tailah’s new hit single Radiant describes her journey from New Age to her newfound faith in Christ


Movies, TV shows, books, and toy aisles are targeting teens through toddlers with what they package as “innocent” forms of witchcraft



