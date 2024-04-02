Maria Zeee, Media Blackout
April 1, 2024
The eSafety Commission is attempting to fine X and demand an activist in Canada removes his post, the potential Smart City link behind the Baltimore Bridge collapse, FBI demanding the ID of YouTube users, CDC data showing cancer in young people from the COVID injections and more!
View all of the articles mentioned in this broadcast on the Vigilant News Network: https://vigilantnews.com/post/media-blackout-10-news-stories-they-chose-not-to-tell-you-episode-16/
Support the sponsors of this show and view Zeee Media’s below:
If you would like to support Zeee Media to continue getting the truth out to more people, you can donate via this link:
https://donate.stripe.com/6oEdUL2eF1IAdXibII
Website:
Get high-quality faraday bags to shield your devices here:
https://prep123.com/collections/faraday-bags
View Hope & Tivon's EMF protection products and more via this link:
https://ftwproject.com/ref/468
To prepare you and your household for food shortages, access survival supplies and more, visit our partner Survival Supplies Australia via the link below:
https://www.survivalsuppliesaustralia.com.au/?b7=zeeemedia
Prepare for cyber attacks, power outages and more by ensuring you and your family have alternate communication means through a Satellite phone! Visit the link below:
Buy Stockman Steaks' GUARANTEED mRNA-free, non-GMO, hormone-free meat for your family and support Aussie Farmers today:
https://stockmansteaks.com.au/maria
To order Dr. Zelenko's products today, visit the below link, and use referral code MARIAZEEE for 5% off your order:
https://zstacklife.com/?ref=MARIAZEEE
If you're in Australia, visit Gold Bullion Australia (Gold Stackers) today and consider securing your wealth with Australia's leading supplier of gold and silver bullion:
https://www.goldbullionaustralia.com.au/?utm_source_zeeemedia&utm_medium=banner&utm_campaign=zeeemedia
Begin your journey to uncompromised privacy and save up to $500 on Zeee Media Above Phone Bundles. Visit Above Phone: https://abovephone.com/maria/
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v4mr0te-media-blackout-10-news-stories-they-chose-not-to-tell-you-episode-16.html
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.