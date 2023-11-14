Get Biblical Understanding #202 - Doctrine and Teaching

More episodes: https://www.thebereancall.org/get-biblical-understanding More about the Bible: https://www.thebereancall.org/topic/bible
Free eBook: https://davehunt.org
Download our app: https://www.thebereancall.org/app
JOHN 16:1 These things have I spoken unto you, that ye should not be offended [that is, stumbled].
ACTS 5:40-42 And to him they agreed: and when they had called the apostles, and beaten them, they commanded that they should not speak in the name of Jesus, and let them go. And they departed from the presence of the council, rejoicing that they were counted worthy to suffer shame for his name. And daily in the temple, and in every house, they ceased not to teach and preach Jesus Christ.
ACTS 1:1 The former treatise have I made, O Theophilus, of all that Jesus began both to do and teach,
ACTS 4:1-3 And as they spake unto the people, the priests, and the captain of the temple, and the Sadducees, came upon them, Being grieved that they taught the people, and preached through Jesus the resurrection from the dead. And they laid hands on them, and put them in hold unto the next day: for it was now eventide.
ACTS 5:42 And daily in the temple, and in every house, they ceased not to teach and preach Jesus Christ.
ACTS 8:30-31 And Philip ran thither to him, and heard him read the prophet Esaias, and said, Understandest thou what thou readest? And he said, How can I, except some man should guide me? And he desired Philip that he would come up and sit with him.
ACTS 8:35 Then Philip opened his mouth, and began at the same scripture, and preached unto him Jesus.
Our website: www.thebereancall.org
Store: store.thebereancall.org
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.