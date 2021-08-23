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About vaccines... I was wrong
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1190 views • August 23, 2021
About vaccines... I was wrong
This video shows how although the scienitific facts weren't wrong, the approach used to argue against those who didn't believe the truth was. It attempts to find positive way to move forward and work together for God despite of differences over lesser issues.
#truth #love #jesus #christ #believe #faith #christian #jesuschrist #christianity #gospel #obey
This video shows how although the scienitific facts weren't wrong, the approach used to argue against those who didn't believe the truth was. It attempts to find positive way to move forward and work together for God despite of differences over lesser issues.
#truth #love #jesus #christ #believe #faith #christian #jesuschrist #christianity #gospel #obey
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