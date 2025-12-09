Puppy Came Home - Gail Carson

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Puppy Came Home
Cover of an Original song by Gail Carson
100% original lyrics, AI Assist
2011 Gail Carson Publishing
Verse 1
The sun was high, on the day we met
While I looked at another, She picked Me instead
Together we forged a new life ahead
And the puppy, came, home...
Chorus
Puppy came home, Puppy came home
Oh I'd swear that dog was all heart and no bone
When the puppy, came, home
Verse 2
Hard to believe, such a tiny little dawg
Could turn a house, all upside down
Inside out, and round and round
Since the puppy, came, home....
Chorus
Puppy came home, Puppy came home
Oh I'd swear that dog was all heart and no bone
When the puppy, came, home
Verse 3
Life's been grand, since way back then
Pound for pound, there never has been
A better pill, or a better friend
Since the puppy came home....
Bridge
The sun was low, when I found her there
Under her blankey, beside my bed
then In my arms, to the ve-ry end.
And the puppy, went, home.......
Chorus 2
Puppy went home
Puppy went home
Oh I'd swear that dog was all heart and no bone
When the puppy went home...
Puppy went home
Puppy went home
I'd swear that dog was all heart and no bone
When the puppy,
went,
home...