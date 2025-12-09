Puppy Came Home - Gail Carson

Puppy Came Home

Cover of an Original song by Gail Carson

100% original lyrics, AI Assist

2011 Gail Carson Publishing



Verse 1



The sun was high, on the day we met

While I looked at another, She picked Me instead

Together we forged a new life ahead

And the puppy, came, home...





Chorus



Puppy came home, Puppy came home

Oh I'd swear that dog was all heart and no bone

When the puppy, came, home



Verse 2

Hard to believe, such a tiny little dawg

Could turn a house, all upside down

Inside out, and round and round

Since the puppy, came, home....





Chorus

Puppy came home, Puppy came home

Oh I'd swear that dog was all heart and no bone

When the puppy, came, home





Verse 3

Life's been grand, since way back then

Pound for pound, there never has been

A better pill, or a better friend

Since the puppy came home....





Bridge

The sun was low, when I found her there

Under her blankey, beside my bed

then In my arms, to the ve-ry end.

And the puppy, went, home.......







Chorus 2

Puppy went home

Puppy went home

Oh I'd swear that dog was all heart and no bone

When the puppy went home...



Puppy went home

Puppy went home

I'd swear that dog was all heart and no bone

When the puppy,



went,



home...