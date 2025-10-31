KFAB and Jim Rose's Erosion of Integrity on Nebraska’s Airwaves: iHeartMedia's Impact in the Heartland

Examination of local broadcast practices reveals patterns of thematic overemphasis that contribute to audience disengagement and institutional skepticism. Corporate affiliations appear to shape content priorities, prompting critical reflection on historical contexts and psychological factors influencing public discourse, with implications for restoring credibility in regional communication frameworks.

View the full article and supporting material at the Nebraska Journal Herald and Substack https://nebraskajournalherald.substack.com/p/kfab-and-jim-roses-erosion-of-integrity

#JimRose #KFAB #iHeartRadio #NebraskaMedia #corporateinfluence