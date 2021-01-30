© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
US MILITARY TO LIBERATE MAINLAND CHINA AND DEFEAT THE CCP! (Scott McKay)
Follow
8
Download MP3
Share
Report
1668 views • January 30, 2021
SCOTT MCKAY
China Liberated! US Forces to Land on Mainland China! CCP Dissolved! Trump Returns! - A Must Video
This Breaking News is still unconfirmed but looks promising. The Chinese Communist Party is being dissolved with the aid of U.S.,Taiwan and Chinese forces. Trump, Putin and Chinese Chairman Xi are coordinating this long planned out operation which will place Trump back as POTUS where he belongs after his landslide election win on Nov. 3, 2020.
China Liberated! US Forces to Land on Mainland China! CCP Dissolved! Trump Returns! - A Must Video
This Breaking News is still unconfirmed but looks promising. The Chinese Communist Party is being dissolved with the aid of U.S.,Taiwan and Chinese forces. Trump, Putin and Chinese Chairman Xi are coordinating this long planned out operation which will place Trump back as POTUS where he belongs after his landslide election win on Nov. 3, 2020.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.