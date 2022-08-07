What is the monkeypox virus? | The Hindu

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The U.K. health authorities have confirmed a case of #monkeypox, a rare viral #infection. It was detected in a person with a recent travel history to #Nigeria where they are believed to have caught it.
The monkeypox virus is an orthopoxvirus, which is a genus of viruses that also includes the variola virus, which causes smallpox. Monkeypox is a #zoonosis, a disease that is transmitted from infected animals to humans.
Read more here: https://bit.ly/3BK8HrO
Thank you for watching our video! You can subscribe to our channel here:
https://bit.ly/3BK8HrO
Visit https://bit.ly/3BK8HrO for the latest updates, analysis, opinions, and more.
You can also download our apps: Android: https://bit.ly/3BK8HrO
The Hindu is committed to keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda. You can support us by subscribing to our digital offerings here: https://bit.ly/3d9bX5K
Follow us:
Twitter: https://bit.ly/3BK8HrO
Instagram = https://bit.ly/3BK8HrO