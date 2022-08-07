What is the monkeypox virus? | The Hindu

The U.K. health authorities have confirmed a case of #monkeypox, a rare viral #infection. It was detected in a person with a recent travel history to #Nigeria where they are believed to have caught it.

The monkeypox virus is an orthopoxvirus, which is a genus of viruses that also includes the variola virus, which causes smallpox. Monkeypox is a #zoonosis, a disease that is transmitted from infected animals to humans.

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