Supreme Court: Trump has "IMMUNITY" -- What Does That Mean?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
✅ Get more details, links and analysis on my free SUBSTACK newsletter here:
https://peggyhall.substack.com
✅ Snail mail address:
Peggy Hall
205 Avenida del Mar, PO Box 681
San Clemente, CA 92674
I LOVE my HEALTHY AMERICAN audience. Thank you for being here.
✅Email us: [email protected]
🇺🇸 Get your HEALTHY AMERICAN t-shirts and merch here:
https://www.thehealthyamericanstore.org
🎯 Be sure to (re) SUBSCRIBE to this channel @thehealthyamericanpeggyhall and my backup channel @livingswellwithpeggyhall ***
Here's where to find me:
✅ SUBSTACK newsletter here:
https://peggyhall.substack.com
✅ Second Channel is LIVING SWELL with Peggy Hall
MONDAYS 11am pacific: @livingswellwithpeggyhall
✅ PRIVATE EXCLUSIVE VIDEO PLATFORM:
Donors and paid subscribers are invited to our private monthly live webinars last Saturday of each month at 4 pm pacific. Than you for your support! I could not do this important work without your help. https://www.thehealthyamerican.org/plus