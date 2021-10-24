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Understanding Scorpio Astrology - The Zodiac Revealed - What to Expect from Scorpio Season + Traits
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30 views • October 24, 2021
In this video, I share the meaning behind the Scorpio Zodiac Astrology Sign (October 23-November 22). Watch to learn more about Scorpio personality traits, how to best honor the Scorpios in your life, how to work with Scorpio energy, and what to expect every year during this timeframe.
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You can purchase a handcrafted gifts that promote healing, balance, mindfulness, and joy in Holistic Restoration’s online shop at bit.ly/shopholistic
Join the Holistic Healing Circle through my Patreon community (Tier 4 or above) at bit.ly/holisticsupport for a monthly Runecast Energy Forecast and weekly live support sessions!
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