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The Food Supply under Attack
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291 views • May 05, 2022
Sam, Thomas and Andy discuss the food supply under attack, solutions and much more…
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Source:
https://www.coreysdigs.com/global/new-controlled-food-system-is-now-in-place-and-they-will-stop-at-nothing-to-accelerate-their-control/
https://www.zerohedge.com/commodities/fbi-warns-imminent-cyber-attacks-food-plants-after-mysterious-rash-fires
Broadcasting in the California Central Valley Here:
Comcast Xfinity Ch. 93, AT&T U-Verse Ch. 99
Cablecast app on Roku or Apple TV
https://cmac.tv/apps/
https://cmac.tv/series/weaponized-news/
Share and Follow and Subscribe to: Alpha Omega Energy
https://twitter.com/AOECOINnews
https://aomegaenergy.tilda.ws/
+855 818 55 800 (Also Whatsapp)
Telegram: AlphaOmegaEnergy
Share and Follow and Subscribe to: Weaponized News
https://anchor.fm/weaponizednews
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/weaponizednews
https://odysee.com/@WeaponizedNews:6
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/t8y7ptaYWaFl/
https://gab.com/WeaponizedNews
https://twitter.com/WeaponizedNews
Help the Weaponized News Pay Some Bills Donate
https://www.paypal.com/donate?token=-bB_5hoDmKnOCpEzvt3e_D3c9zTe960bJCGpqvgPR3pE3fagOuytEnX2WLPHyY9VlmY9VeH1xf8IMhINmHzGvsH8o
Source:
https://www.coreysdigs.com/global/new-controlled-food-system-is-now-in-place-and-they-will-stop-at-nothing-to-accelerate-their-control/
https://www.zerohedge.com/commodities/fbi-warns-imminent-cyber-attacks-food-plants-after-mysterious-rash-fires
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