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TvNI - Truth vs. NEW$ INC. Jan. 9. "Future of US is in the Balance" 1st hour
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10 views • January 11, 2022
Atty David Kenney joins us for the legal knowledge we all need to know, like NOW.
Wow, what a power-filled show!
Solemn powerful program that's a keeper for history. Archive.
Watch and share like the future is here - time to decide which way to go - no turnin' back!
Wow, what a power-filled show!
Solemn powerful program that's a keeper for history. Archive.
Watch and share like the future is here - time to decide which way to go - no turnin' back!
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