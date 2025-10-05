BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

"The Long-term Possible Consequences Of The US's Record Drop In Birth Rates"
Hal Graves
Hal Graves
25 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
61 views • 1 day ago

A 2024 Center for Disease Control and Prevention report revealed how sharply U.S. birth rates have fallen to record lows.  It showed how birth rates in 2024 shrank to 1.6 children per woman.  In the 1960s the U.S. birth rate was 3.5 per woman.  So, today we're not even replacing ourselves at the needed 2.1 child per woman requirement.  This all is alarming many because there may not be enough workers in the future to support the entitlement program like Social Security and others.  My video will look at the problem and what is causing it.

Keywords
us birth ratesfalling birth ratesnot enough births to replace ourselveshaving kids latermarrying laterchildren are expensivechildcare is expensive
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy