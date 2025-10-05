"The Long-term Possible Consequences Of The US's Record Drop In Birth Rates"

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
A 2024 Center for Disease Control and Prevention report revealed how sharply U.S. birth rates have fallen to record lows. It showed how birth rates in 2024 shrank to 1.6 children per woman. In the 1960s the U.S. birth rate was 3.5 per woman. So, today we're not even replacing ourselves at the needed 2.1 child per woman requirement. This all is alarming many because there may not be enough workers in the future to support the entitlement program like Social Security and others. My video will look at the problem and what is causing it.